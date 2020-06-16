Kourtney Kardashian Fully Wore Scott Disick’s Shirt After His Breakup From Sofia Richie

This is a case for Kris Jenner. Kourtney Kardashian wore Scott Disick’s shirt after Sofia Richie’s breakup (or so fans think), and we need to know what this means. Rumors that Kourtney was borrowing clothes from her ex-boyfriend started on Monday, June 15, when the Poosh founder posted an Instagram photo of her in an oversized flannel as she held a baby goat in her arms. “mornin’ 🍼,” she captioned the picture.

As the internet does, sleuths noted that Kourtney’s flannel wasn’t just any flannel, but her ex-boyfriend’s flannel, which he wore on a 2017 date with Sofia. While it’s possible that Kourtney and Scott could have the same shirt (or Kourtney could’ve borrowed the flannel from someone else), some fans are convinced that the on-again, off-again exes are on again because of this clue. Scott and Kourtney are also on vacation together with their kids—Mason 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign 5, as well as Kourtney’s sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, and their families. So it’s possible that Kourt could’ve borrowed a shirt from Scott’s suitcase.

News broke that Scott and Sofia had split after three years of on-and-off dating in May. Since then, there have been rumors that the Flip It Like Disick star and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member have rekindled their relationship, especially after they vacationed together in Utah with their kids around the time that Scott and Sofia broke up.

A source told Us Weekly in May that Scott will “always” have “love” for Kourtney, which put pressure on his relationship with Sofia. “Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him,” the insider said. It’s been an ongoing thing. It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”

Who knows if Scott and Kourt are back together. But this shirt is very sus.