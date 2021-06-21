Kourtney & Scott Just Revealed Whether They’ve Secretly Had Sex Since Their Breakup 

Since their breakup in 2015, fans have wondered whether Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have had sex. Well, the answer to that question was revealed on the second part of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion on Sunday, June 20.

So have they slept together in the past six years? The answer is no. “People cannot believe that, but we have not. For real,” Kourtney, to which Scott added, “How annoying.” The former couple—who share kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6—split in 2015 after almost a decade of on-again, off-again dating. “I feel like we’re great friends and co-parents,” Kourtney said of her and Scott’s relationship now. Scott continued, “We’re family. I think we always will be.”

As for why they split, Kourtney denied that Scott’s infidelity was the reason they broke up, as she “only knew about it at the end.” She revealed that his substance abuse was the real reason their relationship ended. “I don’t wanna make any excuses for my behavior,” Scott said. “I definitely wouldn’t have done these things sober, but it was all wrong. I just thought it was normal, to be honest… I was somewhat young and didn’t really know the difference.”

On the series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in June, Kourtney slammed her family members who want her and Scott to get back together. “I just feel like I’m really over it with my family enabling Scott because they don’t know all of the details,” she said. “When Scott and I broke up, I set certain boundaries with him.”

Though Kourtney acknowledged that Scott has “made so many major life improvements” over the years, she still thinks he lacks the “consistency” that she needs to see from him. She also accused Scott of “playing the role of the victim” with her family.

Since their split, Kourtney has moved on with Travis Barker, while Scott is dating model Amelia Hamlin. At the reunion, Scott revealed that he approves of Kourtney’s relationship with Travis, while Kourtney gave Scott and Amelia her blessing. “Whoever would make him happy, like, I would give my blessing,” she said.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock.

