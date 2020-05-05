Kourtney Kardashian Posted an Inspirational Message After Scott Disick Checked into Rehab

Only love. Kourtney Kardashian reacted to Scott Disick’s rehab news via an inspiring post on her Instagram about self-love. Hours after news broke that Scott checked into a rehab facility in Colorado for “trauma” following his parents’ deaths, Kourtney posted an Instagram with her and Scott’s 7-year-old daughter Penelope with the caption: “Love yourself first, chase your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them), believe in God’s plan, you are more beautiful than you will ever know, and oh so smart, there is no one else like you in the entire world, you are loved. Things I tell my daughter.”

News broke that Scott was in rehab on Monday, May 4, when a photo of him in a Zoom meeting at the facility was leaked online. Since then, Disick’s lawyer, Marty Singer, has released a statement, saying that the Flip It Like Disick star plans to sue anyone who publishes the photo, which was a violation of medical laws. He also confirmed that Scott has since checked himself out of rehab, which he’s been in since April 28.

“Shockingly as a result of the HIPAA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home. We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action,” Singer said in a statement.

Scott’s lawyer and denied reports that he was in rehab for substance abuse, specifically cocaine and alcohol. In his statement, Singer confirmed that Scott’s rehab stint was for emotional “trauma” following the recent deaths of his mother and father.

“In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas. He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse,” Singer said in a statement.