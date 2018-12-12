Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick in Talks for a ‘KUWTK’ Spin-Off About Their Family Dynamic

Back in the day, spin-offs of Keeping Up with the Kardashians used to be everywhere. There was Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons (you get the point) and many, many more. But in recent years, the reality TV family has slowed down on their spin-offs, likely realizing that viewers would rather watch the Kardashians in their good ‘ol Calabasas home that take various cities. That being said, it looks like E! producers are willing to take a shot on another KUWTK spin-off—this time, focused on Kourtney Kardashian‘s relationship and family dynamic with her ex, Scott Disick.

According to a source for OK! magazine, Kardashian and Disick are in talks for a spin-off about their separate dating lives (Disick is in a relationship with model Sofia Richie, while Kardashian is single after breaking up with boxer Younes Bendjima over the summer) and their day-to-day parenting their three kids, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3.

Per the source, Kardashian and Disick’s storylines have always been some of the more popular plot points on KUWTK, which is why producers are especially keen on milking their dynamic for a second show. “Research has shown that Scott and Kourtney are by far the most intriguing plot line on Keeping Up With The Kardashians these days, especially with the clear attraction that still exists between them,” the source said.

And though Disick and Kardashian ended their relationship of nine years in 2015, they know there’s a fascination around them and how they’ve continued to remain close as coparents. “Scott and Kourtney know that their fans love seeing them together. They could stand to make a fortune from their own series and aren’t about to pass up that kind of opportunity,” the source said.

A reality TV show about Kardashian and Disick, with Richie as a side character? Sounds messy as hell. We’ll be tuning in.