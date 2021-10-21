Scott Is Ready For a ‘Battle’ Over His Kids With Kourtney After Her Engagement to Travis

Now that their mother is engaged, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s kids may be celebrating the holidays a little bit differently this year. For starters, Kourtney’s fiancé, Travis Barker, will now be a part of their holiday plans—and their dad isn’t too happy about this.

The Flip It Like Disick star, 38, hasn’t been taking the news of Kourtney’s engagement to Travis all too well. According to Us Weekly, Scott is worried about how “awkward” things might be with his family now that the Blink-182 drummer is a more permanent part of the picture. “He’ll always be part of the family by virtue of the kids, but it’s awkward,” an insider told the site, referring to Scott and Kourtney’s kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6. The insider adds, “the holidays are going to be challenging, especially if he’s sulking or kicking up any type of fuss whatsoever.”

As a source previously told the site, “[Scott] avoids family get-togethers that Travis is at, and he has refused to be in the same room with him at times.” The insider went on to echo the earlier source, noting that “the holidays this year are going to be rough and will be a battle over the kids.”

News of Kourtney’s engagement to Travis broke on Sunday, October 17. The reality star confirmed her engagement in an Instagram post at the time, which featured a photo of her and Travis on a beach surrounded by candles and roses. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, captioned the post: “forever @travisbarker.” Following her engagement announcement, Scott—who dated Kourtney on and off for nearly a decade before their split in 2016—was said to be “in a world of pain and shock over” the news, according to Us Weekly’s source.

As for how Kourtney is feeling about her ex, the Poosh founder is grateful to finally be moving on. “Scott is a distant memory, but she wishes him no harm,” the insider told the site. “It makes her laugh now that she kidded herself for so many years thinking he was The One when she had Travis right in front of her the whole time. All it took was that leap of faith, and now she thanks God she made it.”

