Here’s How Kourtney Really Feels About Scott Flirting With Her Sister Khloé—It’s ‘A Little Strange’

Leaving a trail. Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott has been dropping suspicious comments under her sister Khloé’s Instagram posts. So, how does Kourtney Kardashian feel about Scott Disick and Khloé Kardashian’s flirty comments?

Scott’s comments have been questionably flirtatious and directed at Khloé since November 2021 when he wrote on Kris Jenner’s Instagram post of Khloé’s Cosmopolitan UK cover with: “I’m sorry, but not sorry @khloekardashian is so gorg.” He then proceeded to comment on March 28, 2022 on Khloé’s post with her new blonde bob with: “​​Say hello to my little friend.”

The truth is that Kourtney isn’t phased by his comments at all. “Kourtney and Khloé have talked about it a couple times and they think it’s a little strange that Scott has been so flirty with Khloé,” a source recently told HollywoodLife. “It’s not something that Kourtney is laying in bed at night stressing over, though. She knows Scott and Khloé have had this playful banter between them forever.”

The Poosh founder and Talentless designer ended their relationship in 2015 after being together for 10 years. They have three children together: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. Scott then dated Sofia Richie from 2017 to 2020. He is currently with model Rebecca Donaldson.he couple made their first public appearance at Hulu’s The Kardashians premiere on April 8, 2022.

According to HollywoodLife’s source, Kourtney doesn’t really care about Scott’s comments as she knows her ex-boyfriend’s personality has moved on from Scott. ““Is he trying to make Kourtney jealous? Because if he is, it certainly isn’t working,” the insider continued. “Kourtney really has no concern over who Scott dates as long as their kids are taken care of. Kourtney knows that Scott is, and always will be, a flirt so at this point she takes it with a grain of salt. She’s really not worried about it.”

Kourtney is currently with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The couple have been together since January 2021 and got engaged in October 2021. Kourtney and Travis made headlines on April 3, 2022 when the couple had a wedding without a marriage license in Las Vegas after the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony.

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

