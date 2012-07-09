Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Welcome Daughter Penelope Scotland Disick

While hoards of people frequently describe the Kardashians as being talentless and media hungry, even their biggest haters can admit one thing: the son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick is adorable. Mason has become a celebrity and fashionista in his own right, which is saying a lot for someone who is two and a half years old.

Anyway, get ready for more stylish offspring to enter the spotlight: E! (duh) confirms that Kourtney and Scott welcomed their second child late Sunday night in Los Angeles. The baby’s name is Penelope Scotland Disick. (Ed. note: I love this name and am glad they’ve broken the chain and ditched the whole alliteration thing.)

Congratulations, you two! It’s only a matter of time before we can watch the birth occur on an episode of their show. Any guesses as to what Kim will buy Penelope for her first gift? Is three days old too young for your first Birkin?