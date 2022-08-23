Kourtney Is ‘Shaken’ by Scott’s ‘Terrible’ Car Crash—She ‘Can’t Imagine’ if Her Kids Were With Him

Worried sick. Kourtney Kardashian was very concerned about Scott Disick’s car accident. Sources close to the Poosh founder reveal how she felt about her ex-boyfriend crashing his car.

A source told Hollywood Life on August 22, 2022, that Kourtney and their kids cared for Scott in the aftermath. “Scott wasn’t seriously injured and was able to walk up the street back home. Kourt and the kids were relaxing around the house when Scott called them with the terrible news. They’ve all been over to Scott’s to check on him, and see if he needs anything, etc,” the source said. Kourtney and Scott have three kids together: Mason, 12, Penelope, 10 and Reign, 7. “Kourtney can’t imagine if one of the kids were in the car with him, she’s very shaken up about the whole thing. Everyone is very concerned and hopes this was the wake-up call that he has to be more careful.”

The source also revealed how Kourtney’s whole family is supporting the Talentless power. “Scott is very shaken up by the accident and his family and friends were extremely worried. They are so glad to hear that alcohol was not a factor because Scott has been doing so great staying away from booze. [The whole KarJenner family] loves Scott and they care about him very much. He is family in their eyes. Kris told Scott he needs to stay off the road for a bit and use a driver. He is so lucky to just walk away and so grateful that he did not hurt anyone else.”

Scott was involved in a car accident on the weekend of August 19, 2022, where he flipped his SUV Lamborghini. According to TMZ, he had no serious injuries. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau, deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station responded to an incident on Sunday involving the Kardashians star. Officers arrived on the scene and “contacted the driver, Scott Disick who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.” A release from the Bureau stated, “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the release stated. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”