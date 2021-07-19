Kourtney & Travis’ Marriage Plans Are Revealed After Rumors They Secretly Got Engaged

Since reports that her boyfriend of less than a year popped the question, fans have wanted Kourtney Kardashian’s response to the Travis barker engagement rumors to know whether or not the couple is actually walking down the aisle.

So are Kourtney and Travis engaged? The answer is no, and they never will be. TMZ confirmed on Saturday, July 17, that Kourtney and Travis are not engaged. Rumors swirled that the couple secretly got engaged (or even married) in Las Vegas after Kourtney posted a photo of her and Travis with the caption, “What happens in Vegas.”

The rumors continued when Kourtney’s hairstylist, Glen Coco, also posted a photo of Kourtney and Travis with the caption, “”…NOWWW I understand why ppl tie the knot in Vegas. There’s nothing like love AND a good time,” along with a chapel emoji, black heart emojis and a crying face emoji. Travis’ 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, also fueled the rumors when she posted an Instagram of her dad and his girlfriend with the caption, “So happy for you guys,” with two heart emojis. According to TMZ, however, Alabama was just happy to see her dad in love and not confirming that he’s engaged.

As for if Kourtney and Travis, who started dating in January, ever plan on getting hitched, a source told HollywoodLife on Sunday, July 18, that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has “no interest” in ever getting engaged or marrying the Blink-182 member. “Kourtney still has no interest in getting married or engaged to anyone. Marriage is just not her thing,” the insider said.

According to the source, Travis is “fine” with not marrying Kourtney. “She doesn’t like that kind of a commitment to anyone. She’s happy, more in love than ever and Travis is fine with not being married to her. Friends don’t see her changing her mind but that’s just who she is,” the insider said.

Travis has been married twice. He was married to actress Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002. He was then married to model Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. The former couple share two kids: Alabama, 15, and Landon, 17. Kourtney, for her part, has never been married but shares three kids with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: Mason, 11, Reign, 6, and Penelope, 8.

A source told HollywoodLife in April that Travis “would love” to marry Kourtney, but has reservations because of her relationship with Scott. “He’d love to get married to her, but that’s not something she’s considering right now,” the insider said. “Those are primary reasons. Travis gets that though and he’s very respectful and understanding of her situation with Scott.”