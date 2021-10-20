Here’s Whether Kourtney Is ‘Bothered’ by Travis’ Ex-Wife’s Shade at Their Engagement

Out of sight, out of mind. Kourtney Kardashian’s response to Shanna Moakler’s Travis Barker shade proves that the Poosh founder isn’t focused on what anyone has to say about her engagement.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, is simply enjoying her engagement to the Blink-182 drummer too much to care about whether or not his ex-wife is throwing shade at them. “Kourtney has no idea if Shanna intended to throw shade, but she isn’t letting it bother her one way or another,” a source told Hollywood Life on Tuesday, October 19. “Nobody can rain on Kourtney’s parade right now. She’s literally on cloud nine.” Kourtney, who started dating Travis, 45, in January 2021, “never imagined she would meet someone who complimented her on every level like Travis does,” the insider added.

The source continued, “She thinks it’s so crazy that they began as friends and now they’re going to spend the rest of their lives together. Travis brings out the best in Kourtney and the only thing that matters is moving forward in a positive direction.” As for whether she has any issues with his ex-wife, the insider notes, “Kourtney has no ill will towards Shanna whatsoever. It’s all peace and love on her end.”

News of Kourtney’s engagement to Travis broke on Sunday, October 17. The reality star confirmed her engagement in an Instagram post at the time, which featured a photo of her and Travis on a beach surrounded by candles and roses. “forever @travisbarker,” Kourtney captioned the post. Following the engagement announcement, Shanna—who was married to Travis between 2004 and 2008—shared a pair of cryptic messages to her Instagram Story. The first post included a quote by the late rapper Tupac, which read, “Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a fuck,” along with a red heart emoji. The former Miss New York, 46, went on to add a second message: “Temporarily Closed for Spiritual Maintenance.”

But that’s not all. Social media users soon noticed that Shanna appeared to shade her kids for attending Travis and Kourtney’s engagement party. The musician shares daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 18 with the model, along with stepdaughter Atiana, 22, who is Shanna’s first child from a previous marriage. The former couple’s kids seemed happy for the future bride and groom-to-be, as they shared tons of snaps from their engagement dinner on social media at the time. Shanna, however, seemed less than thrilled about her kids being there, going so far as to virtually wipe her kids’ presence off of her Instagram page the following day.

