Kourtney Just Responded to Rumors She’s Pregnant With Travis’ Baby a Month After Rumors They’re Secretly Engaged

Baby number four? Kourtney Kardashian responded to pregnancy rumors with Travis Barker’s baby a month after reports of their secret engagement.

The response came on Thursday, August 12, when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted a series of mirror selfies on Instagram of her in a black bralette with a red dress draped around her waist. “say hi to my closet,” she captioned the photo. Several celebrities commented on the post, including the Poosh founder’s friend, Addison Rae, who wrote, “Wow” with a fire emoji.

The post also led to comments from body-shamers who asked Kourtney if she’s pregnant. “Preggers,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Pregnant” Sick of the comments about her body, Kourtney responded to one user who wrote, “SHES PREGNANT” and shut down any rumors she’s expecting a baby. “I’m a woman with a BODY,” Kourtney commented back.

Kourtney shares three kids with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, whom she split from in 2015 after almost a decade of on-again, off-again dating. The two are parents to sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, as well as daughter Penelope, 9. News broke of Kourtney’s relationship with her current boyfriend, Blink 182 member Travis Barker, in January. Barker, for his part, has two kids—daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17—with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, whom he divorced in 2008 after four years of marriage.

Kourtney’s Instagram post comes after rumors that Travis and Kourtney secretly got engaged (or even married) in Las Vegas in July. The rumors started when Kourtney posted a photo of her and Travis with the caption, “What happens in Vegas.”

The rumors continued when Kourtney’s hairstylist, Glen Coco, also posted a photo of Kourtney and Travis with the caption, “”…NOWWW I understand why ppl tie the knot in Vegas. There’s nothing like love AND a good time,” along with a chapel emoji, black heart emojis and a crying face emoji. Alabama also fueled the rumors when she posted an Instagram of her dad and his girlfriend with the caption, “So happy for you guys,” with two heart emojis.

TMZ confirmed at the time that Kourtney and Travis are not engaged. A source also told HollywoodLife at the time that Kourtney has “no interest” in getting married. “Kourtney still has no interest in getting married or engaged to anyone. Marriage is just not her thing,” the insider said. “She doesn’t like that kind of a commitment to anyone. She’s happy, more in love than ever and Travis is fine with not being married to her. Friends don’t see her changing her mind but that’s just who she is.”

A source told HollywoodLife in April that Travis “would love” to marry Kourtney, but has reservations because of her relationship with Scott. “He’d love to get married to her, but that’s not something she’s considering right now,” the insider said. “Those are primary reasons. Travis gets that though and he’s very respectful and understanding of her situation with Scott.”

Though Kourtney has never been married, Travis has been married twice. He was married to actress Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002. He was then married to model Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008.

