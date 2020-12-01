Kourtney Kardashian Posted About an Ex Coming ‘Back’ & Fans Think It’s About Scott Disick

Over on Instagram Stories, Kourtney Kardashian responded to those back together with Scott Disick rumors with a cryptic quote that still has fans talking. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, reshared the post from her Poosh account on Monday, November 30.

“Sometimes the universe will send an ex back into your life just to see if you are still a stupid heaux,” the post read. KUWTK fans immediately began to interpret the quote as a reference to her ex, Scott Disick, who she dated from 2006 and 2015. Ever since the TALENTLESS brand founder, 37, broke up with Sofia Richie, his girlfriend of over three years in August, fans have speculated that he and Kourtney would get back together. While neither has yet to confirm or deny those rumors, Kourtney’s latest IG Story definitely feels like a way of saying she’s not interested.

But then again, fans have also seemed to notice some flirty exchanges going on between the former couple since Scott’s split from Sofia. Heck, Scott was even commenting sweet nothings over on Kourtney’s Instagram while he was just “on a break” with Sofia: In June, he wrote, “Cute shirt,” on a photo of Kourtney—and fans are pretty certain that the shirt the Poosh founder was wearing was actually one of Scott’s flannels. They’ve also spent much more time together and with their three kids, Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.

“Kourtney and Scott’s relationship has taken a bit of shift recently—spending more time together and being more kind with each other,” a source told Us Weekly in November. “Scott has always loved Kourtney, and the door is open on his side in case she ever wants to take their relationship back to a romantic place.”

Clearly, Scott seems to be on board; but that doesn’t mean he’s not also keeping his options open. In November, the Flip It Like Disick star was also spotted out on dates with 19-year-old model, Amelia Hamlin. The pair first sparked dating rumors in late October, after they attended a Halloween party together. By November 16, the pair were spotted packing on the PDA at a beach in Malibu.