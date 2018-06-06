Kourtney Kardashian Tells Paparazzo to ‘Chill’ When Asked About Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie‘s breakup didn’t last very long (a whopping three days to be precise), but that hasn’t stopped fans from wondering what Kourtney Kardashian, Disick’s on-again, off-again ex-girlfriend and the mother to his children, thinks about all of this drama.

If you need a refresher, Disick and Richie reportedly broke up on Saturday after pictures came out of the dad of three canoodling with a mystery blonde woman at Kanye West‘s album release party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The pictures reportedly inspired Richie to pull the plug on her one-year relationship with Disick—until a few days later when the two instagrammed themselves making out on an airplane, suggesting that they put the cheating rumors behind them.

But what does Kardashian think about all of this? Over the weekend, around the time that Disick and Richie’s breakup drama was at its peak, a paparazzo caught the Kardashian sister leaving a grocery store with her and Disick’s eldest son, Mason Disick.

A video of the interaction shows the paparazzo silently (and creepily) stalking Kardashian before going in with the big question. After a half-minute of shutter sounds, the paparazzo approaches Kourtney as she was entering her car and asked, “Any thoughts on Scott and Sofia?”

Before the paparazzo could even finish his sentence, Kardashian shut the conversation down. Apparently, the paparazzo was a little too close for comfort. (To be fair, he was almost up against her car door.) After letting him know that she would not be answering any questions about her ex’s love life, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” told him to back off.

“No. Like chill with the space! You’re so close,” Kardashian tells the paparazzo as she hops in her car.

The interaction ends with the paparazzo telling Kardashian to have a nice day before, you know, stalking her to other excursions, such as her frozen yogurt run with Mason and their walk around an outside mall.

Let it be known that Kourtney Kardashian would kindly like to be excluded from Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s narrative.