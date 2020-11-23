Here’s What Kourtney Kardashian Thinks of Scott Disick Dating a Teenager After His Breakup From Sofia Richie

None of her business. Kourtney Kardashian’s reaction to Scott Disick dating Amelia Hamlin was revealed, and she has no issues with his new relationship—yet.

TMZ reported on Monday, November 23, that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is cool with her ex-boyfriend’s new romance, as long as it doesn’t interfere with how they co-parent their three kids: sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter, Penelope, 8. The site also noted that Scott’s on-point parenting was also why Kourtney was fine with him dating Sofia Richie until their breakup in August.

News broke of Scott’s relationship with Amelia—a 19-year-old model who’s the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin—in October when they were seen arriving at a Halloween party together. Their romance continued in November when Amelia and Scott were photographed packing on the PDA at a beach in Malibu, California.

According to TMZ’s sources, Kourtney actually prefers when Scott is in a relationship, as it makes him “grounded, happy and responsible” as a father. The site also notes that there are a lot of similarities between how Scott is acting with Amelia and how he was with Sofia. “We’re told Kourtney and Scott are on the best terms they’ve been on in a long time, and she sees no need to get involved in his relationships—as long as he’s happy, and there’s no negative effect on their children,” TMZ reported.

Amelia’s mom, Lisa Rinna, on the other hand, has her reservations about her daughter’s new relationship with Scott, who is 18 years older than Amelia. According to a source for E! News, both Lisa and Harry don’t consider Scott a serious boyfriend of Amelia’s. “Harry and Lisa were sad to see Amelia and Mercer Wiederhorn split because they loved Mercer,” the source said of Amelia’s ex-boyfriend. “He was like family, but they understand.”

As for Amelia’s relationship with Scott, the source noted that Lisa and Harry “believe this is just a phase.”

Likewise, the source claimed that Lisas Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars—Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais and newbie Crystal Kung Minkoff—have their suspicions about Lisa’s teenage daughter dating the Flip It Like Disick star. “Lisa’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars’ eyebrows are definitely raised,” the source said.