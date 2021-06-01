Here’s How Kourtney Kardashian Feels About Rumors Travis Had an Affair With Kim Before They Dated

We’re sure Shanna Moakler has been waiting on Kourtney Kardashian’s reaction to her Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian affair rumor. Travis’ ex-wife made the surprising claim in an alleged text recently, suggesting she ended their marriage after she “caught” the Blink-182 drummer with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. But what does Kourt make of these claims?

Rumors of Travis and Kim’s alleged affair were first sparked when the rockstar’s daughter—whom he shares with his ex-wife, Shanna—shared a text purportedly written by her mother on her Instagram Story on Saturday, May 15. In it, Shanna appeared to claim that she “divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim! Now he’s in love with her sister…It’s all gross…I’m not the bad guy!” Keep in mind, these claims aren’t totally out of left-field: Travis did previously admit to finding Kourtney’s sister attractive.

The musician once gushed about not being able to take his eyes off Kim while hanging out with her and her former BFF, Paris Hilton, in the early 2000s. “How could you not stare at Kim? Mind you, I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls,” he told Us Weekly while promoting his 2015 autobiography, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums. “Kim was eye candy. I was in no way disrespectful to Paris, but I couldn’t keep my eyes off Kim.”

If Shanna’s rumor was true, Travis and Kim’s alleged affair would have taken place long before Travis started dating Kim’s sister—but does that change how Kourt feels about her beau? Well, it seems the Poosh founder, 42, is leaving the past in the past. “It wasn’t a dealbreaker,” an insider told Us Weekly on May 26, referring to Travis’ past attraction to Kim. “Ultimately Kourtney loves Travis and is pushing it aside. Kourtney and Travis are still obsessed with each other and going strong.”

As for Shanna’s claims, a source previously told Page Six that they are actually false. “Travis and Kim have never had a romantic relationship,” the insider told the site on Monday, May 17. “They were friends who met through Paris Hilton and that is also how Kourtney and Travis were introduced.”