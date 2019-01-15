Kourtney Kardashian’s Reaction to Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Engagement Rumors Is Priceless

We finally know Kourtney Kardashian’s reaction to those Scott Disick and Sofia Richie engagement rumors, and it’s typical Kourt. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star weighed in on rumors that she’s “terrified” of her ex and his 20-year-old girlfriend becoming engaged, and she couldn’t be the opposite.

When asked about the rumors on Monday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, with sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, the mom of three revealed what her reaction would be if Disick and Richie were ever to walk down the aisle. “Congratulations!” she said, laughing. “We vacation together. It’s all good!” Kim added.

Kim wasn’t wrong. Over the past few months, Disick, Richie and Kardashian have become more and more close. In December, the threesome vacationed together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with Disick and Kardashian’s three kids—Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4. Disick even had a sense of humor about their setup, captioning an Instagram photo of him and his current and ex-girlfriend at their resort with, “What more can a guy ask for. THREE’S COMPANY.”

But that wasn’t the end of Disick, Richie and Kardashian’s joint vacation. A week later, the threesome was also seen in Aspen, Colorado for New Year’s, with Kardashian’s sister, Kendall Jenner. According to a source for People, Kardashian and Disick are determined to coparent their children, with Kardashian growing more fond of Richie after seeing her with her kids. “[Richie] loves Scott and wants to be with him. She loves being around Scott and his kids,” the source said. “[She] proved to Kourtney that she is great with her kids.”

Now next question: Would Kardashian attend Disick and Richie’s wedding?