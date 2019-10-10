Kourtney Kardashian Thinks Someone She ‘Trusts’ Is Stealing From Her

Life with the Kardashians is never, ever dull. They should really have their own show—oh wait! They do. On a new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian finds herself on the hunt for a thief after losing a few hundred dollars and an iPad. Kourtney Kardashian’s reaction to the “stealing” on KUWTK is nothing short of surreal.

The ~mystery~ begins in a scene on Sunday’s episode. Kourtney and Khloé are chilling in the bedroom chatting about cookie jars (??) when Kourtney’s assistant comes into the room to reveal that some cash is missing from Kourt’s wallet after a night out. Cue ominous music! Kourtney remains very calm while she explains: “I specifically handed 20 bucks to the valet, and I had hundreds, and I threw them back into my bag.” Ah, to be a millionaire.

At this point, Khloé gently suggests that Kourtney may have dropped the money by accident. Maybe she aimed for her purse and missed—who knows?! But Kourtney is convinced that she put the money back, and now it’s not there. She adds: “The fact that money’s missing from my wallet definitely doesn’t feel like a coincidence. We had an iPad missing in the house too.”

To make things even more dramatic, she believes that the thief is someone in her inner circle. “You know I have people in and out of my house all day, people that I trust,” she says. “Something just isn’t right.”

We wonder who’s highest on her list of suspects. Kris? Kim? OMG, Scott Disick?

Stealing is never okay, but if there’s anyone who can afford to spare a few hundred dollars, it’s Kourtney Kardashian. We’ll have to wait for Sunday’s episode to find out whether this mystery ever got solved!