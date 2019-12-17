Kim Kardashian Calls Out Kendall Jenner For Basically Saying Kourtney’s the “Worst Parent”

Even though she doesn’t have any children of her own, one of the youngest members of the KarJenner family decided to weigh in on who has the best parenting skills—and her comments seem to have backfired. It looks like Kourtney Kardashian reacted to Kendall Jenner’s “worst parent” ranking of her with a lot of sensitivity, at least according to Kim. And who can blame her? It sucks to hear that your own sibling thinks you’re a bad parent; not to mention if you’re wrangling three kids around all the time.

It’s as if Kourtney didn’t already have enough reasons to want to leave her Keeping Up with the Kardashians family: Beyond tensions running high between her, Kim, and Kourtney on this season of the series, now the 40-year-old Poosh founder is even catching flack on game shows. Earlier this week, Kendall Jenner appeared on The Late Late Show with her rumored ex, Harry Styles—and while her sister’s remained hush hush about her romance with the “Watermelon Sugar” star, Kendall couldn’t quite follow suit when it came to ranking her siblings from “Best to Worst Parent.” And you guessed it: Kourtney came in final place. Ouch.

When Kim appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this Tuesday, she decided to address Kourtney’s feeling on the matter. “I completely understood that Kourtney was sensitive about that because she’s an amazing parent,” she told Ellen. “So Kendall should have just drank or eaten a tarantula, whatever she had to do.” Kim is referencing the game that resulted in Kendall ranking her siblings in the first place. “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” requires its contestants to, well, eat something gross or dish out the truth. In Kendall’s case, she didnt “take one for the team,” as Kim put it.

“I covered up for Khloe and Kylie when they asked me on [James] Corden[‘s show] if they were pregnant, and I drank, like, bird sperm or something,” Kim explained in Kourtney’s defense. “You’ve gotta take one for the family team.” But if Kendall trolling her younger sister Kylie is any indication, it seems like the model feels all too unbothered to do so.