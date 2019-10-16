Wait—Did Kourtney Kardashian Just Admit She’s Leaving ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians?’

We didn’t realize you could quit a reality series that is your entire life. In the latest trailer for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, fans noticed that the eldest KarJenners language was a bit concerning. There’s a video that Kourtney Kardashian may be quitting KUWTK and we’re dying to know how momager Kris Jenner feels about this. Kourtney and her two sisters, Khloé and Kim Kardashian, have been on the show for YEARS. Like genuinely our whole life—their whole life! OK, well we’re exaggerating a little. But the three girls have been on the show since 2007—it’s been well over a decade. It seems like it would be impossible to extricate yourself from that when so many of your family and friends are involved. Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, and his girlfriend Sofia Richie make appearances all the time. So if Kourtney dipped out, would they as well?

Here’s the thing—we don’t blame her for wanting out. It makes sense that now, as she’s getting older, she wants to focus on her family and her career rather than this television series that basically just highlights all the drama she deals with in her life. Not only are there cameras in her face when any of them are going through something difficult, it then dredges it all back up when the episodes air months after the incident has occurred. In the trailer for the newest episode of the E! series, Kourtney tells her little sis, Khloé, that she’d be happy if the show came to an end.

This massive, messy preview of what’s to come for the rest of the season has a lot to sift through. The main gist is that Kris is tired of her daughters treating each other poorly and acting bratty. The editors then splice together some clips of the Kardashian and Jenner girls being hella dramatic.

Kourt is heard saying, “Kim can be the biggest f*cking evil person on the planet.” Meanwhile, it just cuts to Kim pissed being like, “We’re firing Kourtney. She’s out.” Well, it sounds like that might be exactly what the 40-year-old mom wants. Khloé straight-up asks Kourtney, “You would be happy if the show ended?” to which Kourtney sassily replies, “Yeah! Who cares?”

In other news—Tristan Thompson gives Khloé what can only be described as The Pink Panther. Khloé shows a pink diamond off to her fam and Scott tells her it totally looks like an engagement ring. And all of us watching/we’re guessing the entire Kardashian clan are watching this like:

As for Kourt leaving…she’s said she might want to leave the show before. And it has yet to happen. We’re guessing it was just a heat of the moment comment, and less an absolute truth. There’s a pretty nice paycheck coming in from that series and some pretty solid fame, so we’re guessing that won’t be so much of a blasé, “who cares?” decision. Also…if Kris has anything to do with it, Kourt won’t be signing off anytime soon. AMIRIGHT?