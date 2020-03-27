Kourtney Kardashian Confirmed She Quit ‘KUWTK’ After Kim Slapped Her on TV

The girls are fighting. Kourtney Kardashian quit KUWTK amid her Twitter feud with Kim and Khloé, and whew, this drama is better than what’s on TV. ICYMI, season 28 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered on Thursday, March 26, and in the episode get into an explosive physical fight. Long story short, Kourtney throws a water bottle at Kim’s head, which leads Kim to slap her across the face as Khloé tries to break up the fight and Kendall watches in confusion.

The fight came after Kourtney broke the fourth wall on the episode. “I’m just so fucking over glam. I honestly don’t wanna film, like, ever again,” she said at one point. At another, she complained about paying for her own trip to Costa Rica for the show. “Why am I being sent this other huge bill? Why isn’t production chipping in if we’re using it for the show?” she said.

When a fan told Kourtney to just quit KUWTK since she seems so over it, the eldest Kardashian sister confirmed that she’s done with the E! reality show she’s been on since 2006. “@kourtneykardash just needs to quit the damn show! I’m over her not wanting to film. 🙄#KUWTK,” a viewer tweeted, to which Kourtney responded: “I did. Bye.”

Kourtney then called out her sisters by claiming that Kim, Khloé and other family members who are mean to her “never” apologize after their arguments. “Never. They actually don’t see where my hurt comes from,” she wrote. That’s when Khloé chimed in and suggested that what Kourtney tweeted wasn’t true. “Wait so no one ever apologizes to you? Lol please,” the Good American designer tweeted.

Kourtney’s confirmation that she quit KUWTK comes after her sisters have hinted that she’s taken a step back from the current season. Kourtney, who is also an executive producer on KUWTK, has been a cast member on the show since season 1 in 2006. It’s the end of an era.