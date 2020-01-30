Is Kourtney Kardashian Quitting ‘KUWTK’? Kendall Jenner’s Response Is Telling

Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been on for 17 (!) seasons, but for one OG cast member, those days could be numbered. Kendall Jenner responded to Kourtney Kardashian quitting KUWTK (maybe), and what she had to say worries us. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, Kendall, 24, responded to ~rumors~ that Kourtney wants out of KUWTK, and while she didn’t confirm or deny anything, her response pretty much hints there’s something up with ‘ol Kourt.

“[Kourtney] has boundaries, which is totally understandable,” Kendall said. “I think I’ve always kind of not let my personal life entirely on the show, so it’s just kinda always been a thing for me. But then with Kourtney, she did at one point let her personal life be on the show, and so now it’s more of a shift, I guess, for everyone to understand.”

Kendall—who also stated that Kourtney is “not necessarily” leaving KUWTK—went on to hint that her older sister will have less screen time than previous seasons due to a ~crazy~ storyline. “But no I don’t think she’s fully confirmed to not be on the show?” Kendall continued. “Let’s just say it gets a little bit crazier before it gets any better. And it’s just…there’s some pretty crazy things that happen.”

Fascinating. Rumors first sparked that Kourtney’s time on KUWTK is coming to end in September when the E! reality show released a trailer for its upcoming season, which shows Kourtney telling her sisters that she wouldn’t care if KUWTK was canceled. “Yeah! Who cares!” Kourtney says when Khloé asks “You would be happy if the show ended?”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight after the trailer’s release, Khlo and Kim responded to speculation that Kourtney no longer wants to be on KUWTK. “We love Kourtney and we’ll miss Kourtney,” Khloé said. “I feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, [but] she’ll be back. They all come back.”

As for Kourt, she explained that she took a step back from filming KUWTK recently to spend more time with her kids. “I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she said “But I’m not saying goodbye. I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet but it’s being filmed.”

Ever the tease. Guess we’ll just have to tune into season 18 to find out more.