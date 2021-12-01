Kourtney Just Responded to Rumors She’s Pregnant With Travis’ Baby After Their Engagement

Ever since they got engaged, fans haven’t been able to stop themselves from wondering if Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnant with Travis Barker’s baby. So, are the rumors true this time around?

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, just addressed the speculation yet again on Instagram. After Kourtney shared a stunning photo of herself in a bikini by the pool, one fan questioned, “Not to be that girl but…is that a preg belly?” The Poosh founder played it cool with her response, writing, “are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo.” While Kourt neither confirmed nor denied the pregnancy rumor outright, her comment is probably the best answer for anyone asking—basically, it’s none of our business until she wants us to know!

That said, fans can rest easy knowing that while there isn’t a baby on board yet, Kourtney and Travis are planning on expanding their family in the future. The KUWTK star and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, are eager to have a baby together now that they’re engaged. The pair “both love kids” and are “hoping to be expecting by next year,” a source told E! in October 2021. “They would love nothing more than to have a baby together. Kourtney has always wanted another baby and never felt like she was done,” a second insider said, adding, “Now that she’s with Travis, she wants it even more.”

According to a third source, the entire Kardashian-Jenner family approves of Travis and Kourtney’s plans to welcome a baby together. “They are both really great parents and enjoy spending time with their families,” the insider noted. “Travis has been known to be such an amazing dad, so it seems like the natural thing for them to do.”

Kourtney is already a mother of three children—Mason, 11, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 6—whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick. Travis, for his part, shares kids Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The drummer also has a stepchild with the model, 46, who welcomed her first daughter, Atiana, 22, during a previous marriage.

