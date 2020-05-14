Kourtney Kardashian Just Shut Down Rumors She’s Pregnant With Her 4th Child 

Trolls, be gone. Kourtney Kardashian responded to “pregnant” body-shaming comments, and she has no time for haters. The eldest Kardashian sister took to her Instagram on Wednesday, May 13, to share a series of photos of her in a bikini. One shot showed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in a chair with a shirt draped over her body and a sun hat in one hand. The other picture showed her as chill as could be on a bench swing as she read a book with her leg up.

Needless to say, the pictures looked fire. But some rude AF people commented assuming that Kourt is pregnant with her fourth child. “SHE’S PREGEGNANT,” one user wrote with confetti emojis. Eh, not really. After the comments, Kourtney shut down the body-shamers, explaining that she’s not pregnant but simply gained some weight. (As we all do.) “This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it,” she responded. “I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body.” (As fans know, she shares three kids with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 7.

Yaaas, Kourtney. However, Kourt wasn’t the only Kardashian sister to shut down pregnancy rumors on Wednesday. Her younger sister, Khloé Kardashian also took to her Twitter to deny rumors that she’s expecting her second child with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who’s cheated on her twice. (The couple share 2-year-old daughter True.)

“I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick,” Khlo tweeted on Wednesday.

She continued, “The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true…. it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”