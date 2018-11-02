Fans Think Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant Because of This Photo

It’s the question on everyone’s mind: Is Kourtney Kardashian pregnant? We don’t know. Sorry. What we do know is there’s a long theory about why she might be expecting another child—and of course, it starts with an Instagram.
The theory, first reported by Cafe Mom, began on Wednesday when the 39-year-old instagrammed herself holding her stomach, which some believe to be a pregnancy clue. The picture featured the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posing in front of a sunset in Bali, as her hand cradled her midsection. The conclusion? Some believe she was hiding a baby bump. “She touching her stomach oh fuck,” one person commented. Another added, “Aw shit she pregnant.”
MORE: The Definitive Guide to Each of the Kardashian-Jenners’ Tattoos
Then came the second clue: Kourtney’s Halloween costume. As many know, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters dressed as Victoria’s Secret angels for Halloween. Most of the sisters’ midsections were showing, except for Kourtney’s who covered her with a white strip of lingerie. “is this Bish preggo? Maybe that’s why she wore the VS one covering her stomach,” one fan commented.
MORE: Throwback Kardashian-Jenner Style Moments You Totally Forgot About
Fans also saw Kourtney’s other Halloween costumes as clues she’s pregnant. For Halloween day, Kourtney dressed as Ariana Grande, with a loose baby doll dress that covered her stomach. She also dressed as an Austin Powers character, which only showed a sliver of skin around her midsection.
Of course, none of us know if Kourtney is actually pregnant, and until she confirms the rumors herself, everything remains a rumor. Still, if there’s confirmation of anything, it’s that Kardashian-Jenner fans sure know how to cook up a theory.