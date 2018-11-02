Fans Think Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant Because of This Photo

It’s the question on everyone’s mind: Is Kourtney Kardashian pregnant? We don’t know. Sorry. What we do know is there’s a long theory about why she might be expecting another child—and of course, it starts with an Instagram.

The theory, first reported by Cafe Mom, began on Wednesday when the 39-year-old instagrammed herself holding her stomach, which some believe to be a pregnancy clue. The picture featured the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posing in front of a sunset in Bali, as her hand cradled her midsection. The conclusion? Some believe she was hiding a baby bump. “She touching her stomach oh fuck,” one person commented. Another added, “Aw shit she pregnant.”

Then came the second clue: Kourtney’s Halloween costume. As many know, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters dressed as Victoria’s Secret angels for Halloween. Most of the sisters’ midsections were showing, except for Kourtney’s who covered her with a white strip of lingerie. “is this Bish preggo? Maybe that’s why she wore the VS one covering her stomach,” one fan commented.

Fans also saw Kourtney’s other Halloween costumes as clues she’s pregnant. For Halloween day, Kourtney dressed as Ariana Grande, with a loose baby doll dress that covered her stomach. She also dressed as an Austin Powers character, which only showed a sliver of skin around her midsection.

Of course, none of us know if Kourtney is actually pregnant, and until she confirms the rumors herself, everything remains a rumor. Still, if there’s confirmation of anything, it’s that Kardashian-Jenner fans sure know how to cook up a theory.