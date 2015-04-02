Finally: Kourtney Kardashian Shares a Full Photo of Baby Reign Aston Disick

We don’t know about you, but we have noticed a huge, gaping hole in our encyclopedia size knowledge of the Kardashians as of late: A photo of Reign Aston Disick, Kourtney and Scott‘s third child.

This morning Kourtney shared Reign Aston’s first public picture to her fans on Instagram–and he’s pretty darn cute.

Until now, the world had only seen little snippets of the newest Kardashian. In February, Kourtney shared a photo of his feet (in adorable baby Doc Martins), but, other than that, the family who are all notorious over-sharers, have kept their lips sealed and our Instagram feeds free of any snaps of Reign.

We have to hand it to Kourtney and Scott for not selling the photo, but rather posting it themselves–and to everyone close to the Disick clan for respecting their privacy and not making a pretty penny on Reign’s first baby pic.