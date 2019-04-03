Kourtney Kardashian’s New Lifestyle Site Slammed for Catering to ‘Thin, Rich White Women’

It seems a lot of people are wishing the eldest Kardashian sister’s new lifestyle website could *poosh* and vanish. Kourtney Kardashian’s website, Poosh, is under criticism for being tone=deaf and lacking any kind of self-awareness. The website, which stems from a nickname for the reality star’s daughter, Penelope, claims to be a “guide to living your best life.” Its mission, it states, is to help promote, “a modern lifestyle, achievable by all.” But many items on the website are exceedingly expensive (ie: its suggestion to redecorate your bathroom with a $1,390 garbage can.) and therefore, not achievable by all. The biggest issue that people have recognized so far, though, is the health section.

One post purports that organic wine “won’t give you a hangover,” (a fact that isn’t backed by any research. Another article lists a number of foods to “flatten your belly”, while yet another post describes how to get a better butt (in five minutes!). There are issues with these false claims of health and fitness. But a bigger issue is the fact that many people believe Kardashian is catering to a very specific demographic.

One Twitter user pleaded with Poosh to be more inclusive, rather than targeting thin, rich white women. “ @ pooshdotcom @ kourtneykardash @ KrisJenner pleaseeeee be inclusive on Poosh…meaning show more than straight, thin, able-bodied, rich, white women. Women of the world are much more than that. ”

This Twitter user takes issue with the website because—like Gwenyth Paltrow’s Goop—it does seem to highlight certain types of women and certain lifestyles that, in fact, are not “achievable by all.” It’s expensive and an unrealistic expectation for many of Kardashian’s fans, who—unlike Goop—are very impressionable young women. The message in articles like, “How To Look Good Naked,” and “Ab Exercises For Bikini Season,” is that not everyone looks good naked. It’s suggesting you can only have a bikini body if you are skinny and fit. But the truth is—everyone has a bikini body! Not just these top models and reality stars who can throw money at all kinds of trainers and nutritionists.

One Twitter fan pointed out the major flaw in her article about looking good naked. The user wrote, “Kourtney Kardashian’s website Poosh launched today. She has an article on there called “How to Look Good Naked” and her advice to looking good nude is to be mostly in the dark ”

And here’s that recommendation for the small little trashcan that is worth over $1000.

One Twitter user was quick to point out that “Kourt’s signature salad,” one of the options for foods to “flatten your belly”, is not, in fact, a salad.

The salad (aka food placed next to each other) consists of hard-boiled eggs, avocado, tomato and mozzarella. But guess what? Kardashian avoids dairy, so she probably doesn’t even eat “Kourt’s signature salad.” Do you see the problem there?

Twitter naturally has plenty more opinions on the topic of Poosh.