Is Kourtney Kardashian Running for Political Office? Here’s Her Answer

Is President Kardashian in our future? Kourtney Kardashian discussed a potential run for political office when she visited the Today Show this morning. Kardashian was there to discuss to her passionate involvement with #BeautyMadeBetter, a campaign to advocate for safer cosmetics. Co-host Craig Melvin brought up politics asking, “This lobbying and advocacy, is this going to perhaps lead to … a run?” Kardashian responded with grin. Melvin then asked, “Have you ever thought about running for elected office?”

“No, I haven’t. I haven’t thought about that,” Kardashian said with a huge smile across her face.

“Are you telling the truth, Kourtney Kardashian?” Melvin pressed, questioning what the grin meant.

“I promise! I promise!” Kardashian assured him. He then added that they would “make some news” if the reality star had an announcement to make. “We can!” Kardashian joked back. “You wanna make it happen?” The co-hosts shared a laugh.

This isn’t the first time a Kardashian has been asked about a potential run for office. Kourtney’s younger sister, Kim, has been a very vocal advocate for prison reform. Early on in Trump’s presidency, Kim helped free Alice Marie Johnson from prison. The 63-year-old mother and grandmother was serving a life sentence for a non-violent drug offense.

In May of 2016, Kardashian began advocating on her behalf. President Donald Trump tweeted a photo with the reality star, writing, “Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing.”

On June 6, 2018, President trump “commuted” Johnson’s sentence. However, last year when Kourtney and Kim were visiting the Today Show, Kim said she doesn’t have a plan for a life in politics.

“People have been asking me, ‘Are you getting into politics?’ and no, I’m still doing me,” she said at that time. “But I enjoy this. This has fulfilled my heart and since I feel so fulfilled, why would I stop that?”

So, it seems like there won’t be a new reality show called Kourtney and Kim Take Washington D.C.