Kourtney Kardashian Is Being Trolled for This Photoshop Fail on Instagram

Well, it was only a matter of time before the third Kardashian sister had a Photoshop issue of her own. The Kardashian family is no stranger to editing their pics, but this latest post from the 39-year-old mom takes it pretty far. Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram photo is a Photoshop fail if we’ve ever seen one, and she is getting seriously shade for it!

But—seriously? It’s like these sisters don’t learn from one another. Khloé Kardashian was just shaded for over-editing her photos. She even disabled comments on a couple of her Instagram photos to avoid getting more shade. Then it was rumored that Kim Kardashian apparently pays or bribes the paparazzi to edit the photos of her before they blast them out to the internet. And now, this photo from Kourtney is garnering a lot of negative attention. Kourtney hasbeen teasing the launch of this new website, Poosh, for some time now. It’s been sort of a mystery what the website is about or for, but now it seems it’s a “Kourtney-approved” lifestyle brand.

On Monday, Kourtney took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a bubble bath. “Love yourself as deeply as you love them,” the reality star wrote. But the sentiment wasn’t what her 75 million followers were paying attention to—it was the obvious photoshopping. Fans have been all over this latest post asking what the heck is up with the photoshopping that looks like her kids could’ve done it for her. (Honestly, Mason probably could have done a better job).

So A) Kourtney is missing a thigh.

It’s like Rosamund Pike in Gone Girl—MIA.

One Insta user blamed it on the photographer. IDK if that’s actually who’s fault it is but maybe.

B) What is up with her head? It looks completely copy and pasted. It’s not even in the water or appropriately attached to her neck.

C) Lastly, I’m sorry but what is on her hand? Some people have said it looks like she has a nipple on her wrist, and we’re here to say they aren’t wrong.

So our question is who approved this? Like we genuinely are curious to know who double-checked this photo before publishing. Because you know if we ask our girlfriends what they think about six different photos that are the exact same— “Which one should we post???”—that Kourtney has to be doing the same. And she obviously looks beautiful in it but, man, someone needed to flag her that these edits were not right. We guess Instagram is doing that for her.

Well, Kourtney is definitely enjoying promoting this new “Poosh” business. We can’t wait to see what comes next.