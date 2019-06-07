If Kourtney Kardashian Can Pull Off a Tan Pantsuit, Then So Can I, Right?

Scroll To See More Images

OK, for the sake of transparency, I’ll let you know that I do not work in a physical office. My office is my apartment, and my work wardrobe consists mainly of leggings and crop tops (for ~comfort~). I love a good power suit, though, and the pantsuit that Kourtney Kardashian wore on Thursday has become my new workwear inspiration. TBH, if I saw this dark tan/melange pantsuit hanging on the rack in a store, I’d probably walk right past it. On Kourtney Kardashian, though, this ’90s-reminiscent suit is strangely cool, and I want it.

I know what you’re thinking, but I am truly not someone who thinks just because a Kardashian wears an article of clothing, that suddenly makes it fashion. There have been plenty of ensembles donned by a member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan of which I have thought nothing. They probably cost thousands and thousands of dollars, but I remain unaffected. That being said, the way Kourtney Kardashian wears this—sorry not sorry—kind of ugly suit, makes it look cooler than it is. (We didn’t all like ugly dad sneakers at first, either, OK?!)

Paired with a sheer tank, black booties and rectangular sunnies, Kourtney Kardashian gives off the exact boss bitch energy I’m also looking to emulate. So, what better way than to start with this tan pantsuit? Since we can’t all shop the way the Kardashians do, I found five different ways we (the plebs) can copy Kourtney’s look without spending an entire month’s rent on one ensemble. Out and about power suit vibes, here I come.

1. Women’s Le Suit 3-Button Melange Pantsuit, $139.99 at Kohls

2. Tahari ASL Single Button Pantsuit, $290 at Macy’s

3. Wide Leg Pants with Darts, $69.90 at Zara

4. Le Suit Two Button Pantsuit, $79.99 at Macy’s

5. Stretch-Wool Peak Lapel Jacket, $249 at Brooks Brothers

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.