Kourtney Just Responded to Claims She Was ‘Out & About’ While Travis Was ‘Fighting For His Life’ in the Hospital

Embarrassing. After Travis Barker’s hospitalization, many people are wondering if Kourtney Kardashian went out when her husband was in the hospital? Kourtney fiercely says no.

Kourtney posted a series of Instagram stories about how she felt about Travis’ diagnosis of pancreatitis on July 2, 2022. “Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been,” she wrote. “Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.” She continued, “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative.” One of her last stories slammed paparazzi who claimed that she left her husband in the hospital. “And to the paparazzi who sold pictures of me ‘out and about’ while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life…these photos were actually taken weeks ago, (I can’t even remember the last time I wore that sweatsuit in the photos)….I didn’t forget about you. A new level of low, monetizing off our of our nightmare. Really savagely uncool when I actually didn’t leave his side…shame on you.”

Travis was rushed to Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on June 28, 2022, after experiencing pain in his lower abdomen. Kourtney was by his side as he was transported in an ambulance from West Hills Hospital. He was diagnosed with pancreatitis. The Blink-182 drummer posted on his Instagram story on July 2, 202, about why he was hospitalized. “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But, after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since,” he wrote. “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

Travis’ daughter Alabama, posted a TikTok featuring her dad in the stretcher along with her holding his hand with the caption, “Please say a prayer.” The TikTok was eventually deleted, but Alabama also posted an Instagram story with the caption, “Please send your prayers 🥺.” Right before his hospitalization, Travis tweeted “God save me.” Travis collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly on his newest album Mainstream Sellout! on the song “God Save Me.” Travis’ son Landon performed with Machine Gun Kelly at Madison Square Garden hours before his father’s hospitalization.

