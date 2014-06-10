Kourtney Kardashian Didn’t Leave a Tip on Free Hamptons Lunch: Report

We already know that Hamptons residents aren’t thrilled with Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian taking their summer enclave this summer, and it seems the reality stars aren’t really trying to do anything to remedy that. According to Page Six, the pregnant 35-year-old angered staff at The Driver’s Seat in Southampton on Friday after deciding to not to leave a tip on her free lunch.

“Local servers are hard-working people who support their families and live on tips,” a witness said.

Later, Kardashian was spotted having dinner at Southampton Social Club, where “other diners around them were asked to sign releases, which did not go over well.”

Kardashian’s rep told the Post that Kourtney was never expected to pay. “The meal was comped and production left a generous tip. As for the dinner . . . no one had a problem signing the release forms.”

Kourtney and Khloe already have a rent-free space for a Hamptons outpost of their boutique Dash, plus $13.9 million mansion rented by E!, and locals are not pleased about what’s sure to be endless paparazzi swarming the idyllic Hamptons.