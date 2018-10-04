Kourtney Kardashian Freed the Nipple in This Sheer Crop-Top Selfie

The Kardashian-Jenners are never shy about showing skin on social media, but when it comes to their nipples, the sisters are often blocked by Instagram’s nonsensical no-nipple policy. Enter Kourtney Kardashian. The 39-year-old reality star thwarted Instagram’s policy on Tuesday when she freed her nipples in sheer crop-top selfie.

The picture featured the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star braless in a bathroom in faux leather pants and a see-through, one-shoulder crop top that revealed her nipples. Judging from her caption, the E! personality took the picture before her sister Kim Kardashian’s husband Kanye West took the stage on Saturday as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live. “saturday night live,” she wrote in the caption.

Of course, Kourtney’s nipple wasn’t entirely free. But fans still noticed them under her crop top. Kourtney’s younger sister, Kendall, is also known to free the nip. From sheer outfits to pizza emojis over her breasts to trolling the paparazzi with drawn-on nipples on her T-shirt, Kendall is known for her nipple-baring outfits, which might be why she’s inspiring nipple plastic surgery trends.