Kourtney Kardashian’s Net Worth Proves Her Wallet Still Won’t Hurt After Quitting ‘KUWTK’

With over 90 million followers on Instagram and a successful (if not drama-filled) run on her family’s reality TV series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian’s net worth is definitely far from scant. Like her sisters, the 41-year-old socialite has leveraged her career for opportunities well beyond television, making her quite the savvy businesswoman.

If Kylie Jenner’s net worth as the youngest ‘self-made’ billionaire is any indication, older sis Kourtney isn’t doing too bad herself. While she isn’t quite on Ky’s level, the mother of three keeps up a steady stream of income thanks to ventures even beyond KUWTK, including but not limited to social media endorsements, apps, and a host of brands—like her lifestyle and e-commerce site, Poosh.

Whether or not those sources will make up for her salary on KUWTK is another question, though. Kourtney recently confirmed her plans to quit the show following the series’ airing of that “violent” fight between her and younger sister Kim. But it seems that the eldest Kardashian sister shouldn’t be too worried about the slash to her income. Her net worth is definitely hefty enough to hold her over, and comfortable enough to let her focus on the things that matter most to her now (which might even include Baby No. 4—a girl can dream).

Read on below to find out just *how much* we’re talking here when it comes to Kourtney Kardashian’s net worth in 2020, and watch episodes of the latest season below.

How Much Does She Make From KUWTK?

Back in 2017, momager Kris Jenner essentially confirmed that each KarJenner sister received the same salary from Keeping Up With the Kardashians per season. “Everybody gets paid pretty much equally, because we all film a lot and we all work hard, and we’ve created this show and this brand for the last decade. Everybody’s happy,” Kris shared in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

At the time, that meant the KarJenner sisters were generally earning around $4.5 million per season. Now, that’s just a baseline salary based on their involvement in the E! series. Some sisters, like Kourtney, also have production credits on the show—making their income slightly higher. According to IMDb, Kourtney served as an executive producer on KUWTK from 2015 to 2016. During those years, fans can assume her income was a little more generous.

How Else Does She Make Money?

Like the rest of the KarJenner sisters, Kourtney has funneled investments into several avenues beyond the family’s shared reality TV series. As mentioned, her recently launched lifestyle brand Poosh is one of them. In the past, however, Kourtney has had her fair share of external business ventures. In 2006, she opened a boutique chain with her sister Kim (and even launched a spin-off show for its employees). She also invested in a child clothing store, Smooch, with momager Kris Jenner. As both businesses have since shuttered, Kourtney is staying flexible when it comes to her new brand.

“I think with new business ventures, sometimes they can, you know, take a little bit [longer] to return than you expected,” she shared with CNBC in late 2019. “If it’s not the right thing, people have a short attention span and you [just] move on to the next.”

What Is Her Net Worth?

As of 2020, celebrity salary site WealthGorilla estimates Kourtney Kardashian’s net worth at $45 million.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.