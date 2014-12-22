Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Name of Baby Number Three

Between Mason Dash and Penelope Scotland, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick can be counted on to choose fairly solid names for their brood. Now, its been revealed that the pair’s third baby—a son born last week—has been named Reign Ashton Disick.

Kourt, 35, spilled the name via an Instagram snap of the baby’s little hand, with the caption “Madly in love with my little Reign Aston Disick.

Kourtney gave birth to the baby exactly one week ago, on Dec. 14. That day was also the fifth birthday of their oldest child, and the couple also has a daughter Penelope, 2.