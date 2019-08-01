Kourtney Kardashian’s Latest Poosh Campaign Bares It All—Literally

Nothing says beauty-care tips like a butt naked booty on Instagram, right? Kourtney Kardashian got naked on Instagram for Poosh promotion, and, well, it’s working! She’s received a lot of attention for her skinny-dipping-esque photo op in a gorgeous, glowing pool. (Props for the golden hour glow—it is perfection). And naturally, Kourt looks flawless, so we don’t blame her for using what’s at her disposal. Kardashian shared this beautiful photo on her company’s Instagram page as part of a way to highlight some tips from her lifestyle and wellness brand.
“We’re giving you all our Poosh tips for simplifying body care. Link in bio for healthier, smoother skin. #PooshTheBoundaries,” the reality star wrote in the caption. And fans are going wild. Unfortunately, most of the attention is on Kardashian’s appearance rather than her brand, but hey—it’s still a win, right?
One fan wrote, “You are the most gorgeous Kardashian.” Another simply wrote, “Natural beauty!! 😍😍.” “Gorgeous 😍,” one fan commented. While one went the pun route: “Bottoms up.”
A few addressed Poosh, however. One fan wrote, “I purchased your collagen powder for myself to treat my joints but the wife loved it more than me. Love all your posts. Thanks. -Dom.” Good for you, Dom! Another fan of Poosh added, “I love that poosh’s content is actually useful and un-complicated.”
Cheers, Kourt! Stay dry and wear sunscreen!
I’ve been drinking collagen (the main protein found in the body: think hair, skin, bones, muscles, joints, and tendons) every morning for years, and it’s made such a difference in my body. When we were creating the products, I wanted to make sure they were made with the best possible ingredients for your mind and body: Hyaluronic acid, zinc, vitamin C, organic amla berry fruit. Read about the benefits of all of these ingredients and how I take it every morning on poosh.com and shop them at shop.poosh.com 🛒
Collagen has been an important part of my wellness and self-care routine for years. So it only seemed natural to have @poosh’s first collab be a collagen powder (and I’ve added some extra favorites of mine like hyaluronic acid, amla fruit and ashwagandha). I’ve worked so hard on this to make it perfect - from the taste, to the ingredients. I hope you guys love it as much as I do! Go to shop.poosh.com to get some and tag me and tell me what you think!