Kourtney Kardashian Strips Down to Her ‘Birthday Suit’ for 38th Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian took a page out of younger sister Kim’s playbook yesterday to post a shot of herself completely naked to ring in her 38th revolution around the sun. “Birthday suit,” she noted alongside the shot, a sultry image of the reality star in a pool or a hot tub, flinging her ass-length hair to the heavens and closing her eyes in apparent ecstasy.

Though some may have chosen to celebrate Kourtney’s big day with a walk down memory lane, tracing how her face has changed in the past 10 years, Kourt decided to keep things decidedly in the present-tense with this photo, which practically screams, “38 is the new 28!” Honestly, we couldn’t agree more—being in your 30s and in your power is an incredible experience, and we wouldn’t trade it for the world. If you want to post a naked shot on your 38th birthday to shout from the Insta-tops that you’re as proud of your body as ever, more power to you.

Cheers, Kourt! Looking forward to your 39th b-day post already.