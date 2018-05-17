Kourtney Kardashian Shamed for Making 8-Year-Old Son Take a Bikini Selfie of Her

Kourtney Kardashian is no stranger to mommy-shaming. From kissing her kids on the lips to allowing her daughter to wear a lip ring, the 39-year-old’s parenting never seems good enough for the internet. But we don’t think we’ve ever seen as heated of a reaction as on Wednesday when Kourtney posted a sexy bikini picture on Instagram—taken by her 8-year-old son Mason.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star felt the wrath of mommy-shamers when she instagrammed herself in a black bikini, looking out at the ocean with her legs open. After revealing in the caption that Mason—Kourtney’s eldest son with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick—took the picture, the mom of three was bombarded with comments criticizing her for allowing her elementary-school-age son to take photos of her “half-naked.”

A few comments included:

“Why would you make that poor little boy take a picture of you half naked.”

“Why is your son taking bikini pictures of you? Kinda weird.”

“Hey Mason take this pic for mommy make sure my butt looks good.”

“I don’t think I would want my son seeing me with my vagina and butt hanging out but whatever.”

“Ok I’m going to hate for a sec. I get wearing a bikini around your kids but having him take this kind of provocative photo is gross. He’s going to follow right along in his father’s footsteps at this rate. I feel for those kids. They have no choice about being made public.”

Kourtney isn’t only Kardashian who has faced heat for their kids taking pictures of them. In February, Kim Kardashian was slammed after she posted a topless photo taken by her 4-year-old daughter North. “WOW can you say painting fail??! What kind of mom allows her child to take a naked pic of her? Disgusting,” one person commented.

We hate that we have to say it: But there are a lot worse things that Kim and Kourtney could do than have their kids take pictures of them. Kourtney is covered in her picture and allowing her son to see her in a bikini isn’t “perverted” or “weird” as many commenters claim. Can we let the Kardashians parent in peace?