Kourtney Just Responded to Rumors She & Travis Aren’t Legally Married After Their Surprise Wedding

Wedding bells are ringing (maybe). Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reportedly had their wedding in Las Vegas on April 4, 2022, according to TMZ. The celeb duo had a classic Vegas wedding with a small party and an Elvis impersonator officiating the ceremony. But the real question is: Did Kourtney Kardashian marry Travis Barker legally?

According to Page Six, The Keeping Up with the Kardashian’s star and the Blink-182 drummer never applied for an official marriage license in Clark County, Nevada. The chapel that officiated the wedding stated that they do not conduct weddings without a marriage license, but a source close to Kardashian and Barker told TMZ that they hadn’t applied for a license.

Kardashian posted her wedding photos on her Instagram on April 6, 2022, confirming whether they were legally married in her caption: “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

Even though the couple aren’t officially married, sources told TMZ that an official wedding is on the way with “several” celebrations. The fake wedding comes months after Barker popped the question in November 2021 with lots of roses and candles. Barker and Kardashian’s family was in attendance at the proposal, while the wedding only had a small exclusive party.

