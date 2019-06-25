The Real Reason Kourtney Kardashian Thinks Marriage Might Be Impossible For Her

The eldest and most chill Kardashian sister has been pretty low-key in recent years. Now, Kourtney Kardashian thinks marriage might be impossible for her. Kourt spent a decade dating Scott Disick, the father of her three children, Penelope, Reign, and Mason. Though many fans thought that Scott and Kourt would eventually tie the knot, it never happened. Now, at 40, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians starlet would love to walk down the aisle one day, but she also knows that finding the one will be super difficult. An insider told HollywoodLife,

Kourtney knows that she is a difficult person to date because of so many factors/ She clearly has her type, she is a celebrity, she has kids and not only would you be dating Kourtney you’d be dating the entire Kardashian family. You would have every single eyeball imaginable on you and it takes quite the guy to cut through all that relationship red tape so she has gotten to the point where she feels it might be impossible to get married to someone someday. She thought it was going to be Scott and that didn’t happen so she doesn’t have much hope that it will even though she would love to have her own fairytale wedding.

Though Kourtney is currently single and focusing on her kiddies, her siblings, and her friendship with Disick, she’s certainly had a couple of relationships in the past couple of years. She was romantically linked with model Younes Bendjima and actor, Luka Sabbat.

Kourt may have not found the one just yet, but with whispers of her ex-Scott Disick and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie talking marriage, she’s been very supportive of their romance. A different insider told Hollywood Life, “Kris [Jenner] has always told her daughters how important it is to get to a good place with their children’s fathers, which is why Kourtney and Scott are in such a great place. Their relationship is better now than it was when they were together and he’s very close with the whole family still. He will always be family to them.”