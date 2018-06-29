Kourtney Kardashian Knows She’s One Hot Mama and Isn’t Sorry

If we were to rank the Kardashian sisters in terms of vanity (in the nicest way possible!), there’s no surprise middle-child Kimmie, 37, would take first place. From taking selfies while on the way to get younger sister Khloe out of jail to her countless nude photos and proudly declaring she’s a 10 compared to everyone around her, Kim knows she’s hot—because, TBH, she is. The runner-up would have been a toss-up between Khloe, 34, and Kourtney, 39—until now.

The oldest Kardashian daughter has officially solidified her place as number-two most vain since lusting after herself in an Instagram photo. Earlier this week, Kim posted a photo of herself, Kendall, and Kourtney with the caption “💕Sisters 💕”

While all three look stunning, the trusty Instagram account @CommentsByCelebs pointed out that Kourtney couldn’t take her (heart) eyes off herself. She playfully commented, “The one on the left 😻,” which is, of course, her.

We know Kourt was being playful, but we think self-love is seriously underrated. Even when you’re a multi-million dollar celebrity, being a mom of three is hard work, so feeling (and prioritizing) yourself is definitely something we can get behind. Plus, if we had a clan that hot, we’d be vain, too—it ain’t hurting no one!