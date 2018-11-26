Kourtney Kardashian Is Getting Mistaken for Sofia Richie in This Photo

Since Scott Disick and Sofia Richie started dating a year and a half ago, dozens of articles have been written about how much the 20-year-old has started to look like her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend (and baby mama), Kourtney Kardashian—from her stint with dark brown hair to her affair with gray-and-black outfits. But have the tables been turned?

The 39-year-old reality star made fans do a double take on Tuesday when her sister, Khloé Kardashian, posted an Instagram of her looking almost identical to Richie. The picture featured the sisters in neon activewear posing in between rows of bikes. Khloé is seen squatting, while Kourtney is seen in the back with a pulled-back ponytail, sunglasses and her hands grabbing two tires next to her. “Power Rangers unite!! My BFF!!!” Khloé wrote in the caption.

It didn’t take long for fans to see the resemblance between Kourtney and Richie (Was it her ponytail? The sunglasses? Who knows?) and flood Khloé’s Instagram with comments comparing the two’s looks. “Seriously thought is was Sofia,” one fan commented. “Imagine @kourtneykardash cringing while looking thru the comments and reading that so many people thought she was @sofiarichie.” another added. Another commented, “Damn I thought that was Sofia lmao.” One more added, “100% thought this was Sofia.”

But it doesn’t look like the comparisons are getting to Kourtney”s head. After all, she spend Thanksgiving with her ex, Disick, whom she shares three kids with and named as one of the things she’s thankful for this year. On Thanksgiving, Kourtney took to her Instagram to share a family picture (the first in a long time) of Disick with her and her three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign. “I woke up this morning in bed with my children, in the same house as my sisters (minus @khloekardashian 😩😢i miss you), my brothers, the father of my kids, my mommy, my grandma, my nieces and nephew. I feel beyond grateful. Happy Thanksgiving!” she wrote in the caption.

Now, if only we knew Disick’s opinion on the look-alike comparisons.