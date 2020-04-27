This TikToker Could Honestly Be Kourtney Kardashian’s Body Double on ‘KUWTK’

Aside from its viral dances and overall meme-worthy content, the TikTok app has another clever niche up its sleeve: impersonators! That means that anyone who’s anyone has a TikTok doppelgänger to match, which includes this KUWTK sister. Kourtney Kardashian’s look-alike on TikTok is so spot-on, she could probably stand in for the 41-year-old reality TV star on the next season of her family’s series. Who says “Kourtney” has to quit, after all?

OK, OK—real Kourtney is still throwing in the towel (obviously after that violent fight with her sister Kim). But Gabby Hernandez, an Instagram influencer and native Texan, might as well take up the torch. Hernandez looks *so* much like Kourtney, especially when she throws on the right kind of outfit and sports her ever-so-iconic KarJenner accent.

And if you’re wondering what we mean by accent, well, just watch the transformative TikTok video below. Originally voiced by comedian Andrea Lopez, Hernandez dubs the video to match at an expert level. What really makes the resemblance uncanny, of course, is Hernandez’s impeccable ability to channel the thing we love about Kourtney the most: She literally DGAF.

While Hernandez has a more modest following on Instagram as far as influencers go (such that the self-proclaimed “wifey-to-be” and “dog-mom” tags herself as a #microinfluencer), her impact on TikTok holds no comparison. With little presence on the social media platform beforehand, Hernandez’s first post impersonating Kourtney earned her a whopping 20 thousand followers and, uh, millions of views. No biggie!

Just as we’re all glued to Keeping Up With the Kardashians content to keep us going through these socially-distanced days, Hernandez’s social media pages are also giving plenty of us life right about now. Which is to say, we’re not only talking about TikTok here. Yep, Hernandez keeps up her doppelgänger ways on the ‘gram, too—whether intentionally or not. Check out the uncanny resemblance in these photos: