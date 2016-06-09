Kourtney Kardashian Partied in London with Lindsay Lohan and Some Guy

Mother of three Kourtney Kardashian was out and about in London last night with none other than “The Parent Trap” star Lindsay Lohan at her side. They commemorated their rendezvous with a photo posted to both of their respective Instagrams, in which Lohan referred to Kourtney as her “#twin.” Who knew they were so tight!

The duo had an eventful evening that began with dinner at Restaurant Ours before they headed to exclusive members-only club Loulou’s, where fun was ostensibly had by all. Of course, the paparazzi were all over it, and as such somehow managed to miss the party’s third guest: Lindsay’s rumored fiancé Egor Tarabasov, 22, who is only occasionally spotted in the public, trailed behind them every step of the way. See?

Nice to see you, Egor! Now is probably a good time to get used to all those cameras.