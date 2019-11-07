Kourtney Kardashian Says She Wants To Leave KUWTK & Her Sisters’ Reaction Is Surprising

Kourt has always been known for her honesty—be it brutal or not. Today, there are so many Kourtney Kardashian leaving KUWTK reactions to address, but the most important comments rolled in via Entertainment Tonight from her sisters, Kim and Khloé Kardashian. In a new episode of ET, Kourtney addresses those leaving rumors alongside her little sisters.

Turns out, things haven’t changed all so much since Kourtney first revealed her feelings about leaving the show in the past. Her recent interview proves that it’s a continued thought for her: “I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she confessed, “But I’m not saying goodbye.” So while goodbye’s aren’t quite in order yet, Kourtney revealed that more will be explained about her decision once season 18 airs. “I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet but it’s being filmed,” she said. Only time will tell what precisely this means for the 40-year-old mother of three, but Kim and Khloé don’t think it’ll be the last we see of Kourtney.

“We love Kourtney and we’ll miss Kourtney,” Khloé explained. She did confirm, of course, that KUWTK would continue regardless of “whatever she decides to do.” Yet she’s also certain Kourtney will be back: “I feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, [but] she’ll be back,” she said. “They all come back.”

To her credit, Kim understood that while Kourtney may want to move on from their series, there’s always spinoffs between the other sisters to consider. “Like, just Kim and Khloe take… Calabasas, she proposed. “That’d be amazing. We can live in the condo with all of our kids and see how that goes.” Kourtney couldn’t help but smirk.

“Not for me,” she responded. We don’t blame ya, Kourt!