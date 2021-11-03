We Finally Know Whether Kourtney Will Change Her Last Name to ‘Barker’ After Marrying Travis

Kourtney….Barker? Since her engagement, fans have wondered if Kourtney Kardashian’s last name will become Travis Barker’s after she marries him. Well, we have our answer.

A source told HollywoodLife on November 3 that Kourtney has “no intention” to change her last name to “Barker” at the advice of her mother, Kris Jenner. “Kourtney has no intention of ever fully changing her last name from Kardashian,”the insider said. “Kris lets the girls make their own decisions at the end of the day, but Kris has a business brain and would absolutely advise her against using the name Barker.”

While Kourtney doesn’t have plans to “fully” change her name, the source noted that she could hyphenate her last name with “Barker” like how her sister, Kim Kardashian West, did when she married her husband, Kanye West. “[Kris] would be open to [Kourtney] possibly hyphenating as Kim did,” the insider said. “But Kourtney is also business savvy and would never lose the Kardashian title.”

According to the source, Kourtney knows “it’s important to keep” her last name as “Kardashian” because there’s value in the brand and she would “never just lose it.” That said, Kourtney Kardashian-Barker is an option. “[Kourtney’s] never been happier in her entire life and feels complete being with Travis, which is why she’s not opposed to integrating his name into hers,” the insider said.

Kourtney and Travis got engaged in September after less than a year of dating. According to HollywoodLife’s source, the couple has already started wedding planning and want to have a “positive space” at their nuptials with guests who have “supported” them since they started dating. “[They’re still] playing around with a few dates,” the insider said. The source also noted that a destination wedding isn’t in the cards after Travis’ near-fatal plane crash in 2008. Regardless, the insider explained that Kourtney just want to “enjoy their special day,” regardless of what their wedding looks like.

