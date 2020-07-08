Kourtney Kardashian Just Revealed the Real Reason She Quit ‘KUWTK’ After 14 Years

Breaking her silence. Kourtney Kardashian revealed the reason she quit KUWTK after 14 years. In a recent interview with Vogue Arabia, the Poosh founder—who has starred on Keeping Up With the Kardashians since it premiered in 2007—explained that her decision to quit the show in 18th season was a long time coming.

“I have been filming the show non-stop for 14 years,” the E! personality told the magazine. “I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was.”

She continued, “Privacy is something I have come to value and finding that balance of private moments with being on a reality show is hard. People have this misconception that I don’t want to work, which isn’t true. I am following my happiness and putting my energy into that which makes me happy.”

On the cover of Vogue Arabia’s newest issue, Kourtney also hand-wrote, “The power of reclaiming yourself. Kourtney Kardashian sets free,” which is more evidence that fans shouldn’t expect the eldest Kardashian sister to return to the reality show anytime soon.

Kourtney’s comment is similar to one made by her younger sister Kendall Jenner in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January. When asked about her older sister’s exit from the series, the supermodel explained that Kourtney has more “boundaries” than other family members when it comes to sharing her life on reality TV.

“I think Kourtney kind of has boundaries, which is totally understandable, and I think to answer your question a little further, I’ve always kind of not let my personal life entirely on the show so it’s just kind of always been a thing for me, but for Kourtney, she did at one point let her personal life be on the show so now it’s a bit more shift, I guess, for everyone to understand,” Kendall said at the time.

She continued, “But no, I don’t think she’s fully confirm to not be on the show. Let’s just say it gets a little crazier before it gets any better, and there’s some pretty crazy things that happen.”

Kourtney officially revealed that she quit the show in March after season 18 of the reality show premiered and showed an explosive fight between her and her younger sister Kim Kardashian. The physical altercation, which took place at Khloé Kardashian’s home, started when Kourtney threw a water bottle at Kim’s head, which caused the KKW Beauty founder to punch Kourtney in the face and the two to wrestle down the hallway of the youngest Kardashian sister’s home. The fight ended after Kourtney slapped Kim in the face and clawed her back to the point that it was bleeding.

When a fan criticized Kourtney for her behavior, the reality star revealed that she had quit KUWTK. “@kourtneykardash just needs to quit the damn show! I’m over her not wanting to film. 🙄#KUWTK,” the user wrote, to which Kourtney responded: “I did. Bye.”

After the altercation, Kim and Kourtney went back and forth on Twitter. But it seems like Kourtney has reconciles with her family since then. In her Vogue Arabia interview, Kourtney explained that she and Khloé are usually the most fun sisters are family parties because they’re the least tied to their phones.

“Khloé and I, we say when we go to our younger sisters’ parties, we’re the most fun out of anybody,” she said. “It’s so true because I think we’re more used to not living on our phones.”