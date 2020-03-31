Kim & Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘KUWTK’ Fight Was So Violent, Kris Jenner ‘Cried’ When She Saw It

Who knew it was so serious? Kourtney Kardashian made Kim bleed in their KUWTK fight, and apparently, the scratches were so deep that the show had to shut down production. In an interview on the Monday, March 30, episode of Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show: Home Edition, Kim revealed that her fight with Kourtney was even more violent than what viewers saw on the most recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I don’t really ever resort to violence like that,” she said. “But she scratched me so hard, you couldn’t see, I had like—I was bleeding. And so you didn’t really get see that detail.”

She continued, “When I looked down at my arm and saw she had had really scratched me and I felt it all on my back, I just, you know, went over and slapped her back. It’s not like my proudest moment but we were going through it.”

Kim revealed that the fight was so intense that KUWTK had to shut down production for a week, so everyone could cool off. “We shut down production for a week after that,” she said. “I think everyone was really shook for a minute and just was like, ‘This isn’t like our type of show.’ Like, what’s happening? We want everyone to be comfortable and safe.”

The KKW Beauty founder also confessed that her mom, Kris Jenner, cried when she saw footage of her eldest daughters attacking each other. “When my mom saw that, a clip of that, she cried,” Kim said. “She was like, ‘Who are you guys? What is going on?”

The middle Kardashian sister also confirmed that Kourtney made “the decision to take time off from the show, adding “I think she really needs it.” (Kourtney confirmed that she quit KUWTK after the episode aired on Thursday, March 26.)

By now, we’ve all likely seen the fight between Kim and Kourtney, but if you haven’t been keeping up with the Kardashians, here’s what happened: Kim, Kourtney, Khloé and Kendall were having a conversation in a room together when things became heated between the eldest Kardashian sisters. At one point, Kourtney threw her water bottle at Kim’s head, which led Kim to slap her in the face. The fight continued with the two sisters attacking each other as Khloé chased after them to make them stop.

Since then, Kim and Khloé have talked shit about Kourtney on Twitter, and it doesn’t seem like this drama ended on screen. Looks like we’re in for a drama-filled season of KUWTK.