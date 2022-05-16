Scott Just Revealed if Kourtney’s Kids Were at Her Wedding to Travis Amid Fears They’re ‘Losing Their Dad’

Fun in the sun? While Kravis legal wedding, a big question remains: Did Kourtney Kardashian’s kids attend her wedding to Travis Barker?

It doesn’t appear so. While Kourtney and Travis got legally married, Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, posted their kids on his Instagram on May 15, 2022. The Poosh founder and Scott share three kids together: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. “Just me and my boy,” Scott captioned one of his posts as his kids had fun in a pool. The post came at the same time their mom got legally married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in Santa Barbara, California.

The news of Kravis’ legal wedding comes and the kids’ absence comes after an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians aired on May 5, 2022, where Kourtney revealed that her children were also not present Travis’ proposal in October 2021. After she told her kids about the engagement, Kourtney revealed that Mason, Penelope and Mason didn’t take the news well. Penelope hung up the phone and burst into tears, while Reign was confused when she heard his mother was engaged to someone else. Mason did not answer the phone. “I do wish that my kids were here,” Kourtney said during the episode. “I think it would have made them feel more included in the decision, kind of, and like part of the surprise. I know that my mom made that decision and it probably wasn’t her best.”

Kourtney’s sister, Khloé, responded to the kids’ reactions when comforting Kourtney later in the episode. “I think they think they’re losing their dad. I don’t think they think they’re losing their mom. They think their dad is gone, and you’re replacing him. When you’re a kid, you think you have to pick one.”

Kourtney did in fact visit her kids after her legal wedding. A source told People that “After they got married in Santa Barbara, they came back to L.A. to be with their kids. Kourtney was beaming. She feels beyond lucky to be Travis’ wife.” Another source told the magazine that the drummer and The Kardashians star are preparing for a bigger wedding with everyone in the family. “They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon. All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited.”

When describing the overall wedding plans, the source continued, “They always planned to have a small ceremony just the two of them. They love Santa Barbara. Since they got engaged there, they were excited to get married there too.” Travis proposed to Kourtney in Montecito Beach, CA in October 2021 surrounded by roses and candles. They announced the news of their engagement in an Instagram post on October 17, 2021, captioning the post, “forever @travisbarker.”

Kourtney and Travis got unofficially married in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022, after Travis performed at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony. According to a source to People on May 2, 2022, the couple headed to Europe to scout for wedding destinations for their “bigger wedding.” “Kourtney and Travis had a wonderful trip to Italy. Their first stop in Milan was wedding-related,” the insider said. “They are getting married soon.”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu.

