Here’s What Kourtney’s Kids Think of Her Engagement to Travis Amid Reports Their Dad Scott Is Going ‘Crazy’

One big happy family. Kourtney Kardashian’s kids are “super happy” Travis Barker proposed to their mom, according to a new report by Hollywood Life.

Kourtney and Travis announced their engagement on Sunday, October 17. Ever since the Poosh founder, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45 confirmed the news, their friends and family have been sharing their excitement—and that includes Kourtney’s kids. “The kids are super happy about this, as is Kourtney’s entire family,” an insider told Hollywood Life in a report published on Tuesday, October 19. “They adore Travis and they love their blended family.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s three children—Mason, 11, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 6, whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick—are all on board with her engagement to their soon-to-be stepdad. According to the source, this is in part because of how well Travis treats them. The insider notes that the rock star “treats Kourtney’s kids like his own.”

Travis, for his part, has two kids: Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The drummer also has a stepchild with the model, 46, who welcomed her first daughter, Atiana, 22, during a previous marriage. Travis is “a good father” to all of his kids, and he’s an “extremely hands-on” dad—which is “one of the things that attracted [Kourtney] most to him,” according to the source.

While it’s clear Kourtney’s kids are all for her engagement, the same can’t exactly be said for their father. Scott, 38, is reportedly taking the news of Kourtney’s engagement to Travis pretty badly, according to Page Six. “Scott is going crazy,” a source told the site on Monday, October 18. “He’s going to go off the deep end. It’s really bad. It’s about to get dark.” A second insider noted that the Flip It Like Disick star was “absolutely furious” when he found out about Kourtney’s engagement, according to a report by Us Weekly. “He knew it was possible, but is very jealous of Kourtney and Travis’ relationship,” the source said at the time.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.