Kourtney’s Daughter Burst Into Tears Over Her Engagement to Travis—Here’s How Her Sons Reacted

While many fans of the Kardashian clan know all about Kravis’ at this point, details about Kourtney Kardashian’s kids’ reaction to her Travis Barker engagement have been more difficult to come by—until now, at least. A new episode of The Kardashians revealed that Kourtney’s children were actually less than pleased about her engagement.

The May 5, 2022 episode documented Kourtney’s proposal, which included an extravagant surprise set up by Travis and her family. The Poosh founder’s sisters Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie were all in attendance, along with her mother, Kris. Meanwhile, the Blink-182 drummer made sure to include his kids in the proposal. His son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, were both present, along with his step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler. But there were some important faces who were notably missing from the exciting moment: Kourtney’s own children.

Kourtney’s kids—Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick—were nowhere to be seen. Kourtney, for her part, wanted to make sure her children found out about the news of her engagement to Travis directly from her first, so she decided to FaceTime them immediately after accepting his proposal. Their reactions, however, may not have been what the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was expecting.

Her daughter, Penelope, demanded that Kourtney “hang up” the phone after bursting into tears over the news. “Penelope took it hard,” Kourtney said later in a confessional. “I think it’s a big change for her. And even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn’t know what that means. You know, does that mean taking me away?”

Her sons, meanwhile, had mixed reactions to the news. “Reign, guess what?” Kourtney asked via FaceTime. “What?” her son asked. “Mom and Travis got engaged.” she said. “What does that mean?” he replied. Kourtney explained what happened during her proposal, to which Reign responded, “Not exciting.” Mason, for his part, refused to pick up the phone.

“I do wish that my kids were here,” Kourtney said at a later point during the episode. “I think it would have made them feel more included in the decision, kind of, and like part of the surprise. I know that my mom made that decision and it probably wasn’t her best,” she added, referring to Kris, who helped Travis plan Kourtney’s surprise proposal.

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

